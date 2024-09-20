No Jordan Love, no problem. Despite franchise quarterback Jordan Love sitting on the sidelines with a sprained MCL, the Green Bay Packers earned their first victory of 2024 in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 16-10. The Green Bay Packers' Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans provides another winnable contest against an AFC South foe.

Can Green Bay improve to 2-1 under backup quarterback and former Titans player Malik Willis? Find out in our Packers Week 3 Predictions.

The Packers fail to gain 130 rushing yards against the Titans

The Packers ran all over the Colts in Week 2, racking up 261 yards on the ground — including 237 yards in the first half and 164 in the first quarter. That first quarter total was the most rushing yards the Packers have gained in a quarter since 1991.

While the Colts gave up more than 200 rushing yards in Week 1 to the Houston Texans, the Titans have not allowed 200 rushing yards total on the season. The Titans have given up just 92.5 rushing yards per game to begin the season, the 10th-fewest in the NFL. Against the Chicago Bears, Tennesse limited De'Andre Swift to 30 yards on 10 carries.

The Titans' run defense was similarly effective against the New York Jets, holding Breece Hall and Braelon Allen to 95 yards on 21 carries. This unit tied for fourth in the NFL last season by allowing just 3.8 yards per carry — proof that their stout front is no fluke.

The Packers will struggle to reach their Week 2 total of 261 rushing yards, and even half of that — 130 yards — is a difficult ask against a tough Tennessee run defense.

Green Bay forces multiple turnovers from Will Levis

After glimpses of success last year for Will Levis — including a fourth-quarter comeback win against the Miami Dolphins — the Titans quarterback has yet to provide consistency in year two. Levis has a passer rating of 67.3 and has five turnovers on the season, including three interceptions and two fumbles.

One of these turnovers was an ill-fated backward toss against the Jets that ended up as a fumble in a goal-to-go situation, costing the Titans three points.

Last season, Levis led the NFL in turnover-worthy throws, as nearly seven percent of his passes should have resulted in picks, per Football Insights on X. Yet the Tennessee QB had an interception rate of under two percent. Regression has arrived for Levis, as he has an interception rate of five percent in 2024.

This year, the Green Bay Packers defense has been opportunistic, feasting on opponents' mistakes. The Packers lead the league with six turnovers and should force multiple giveaways from the mistake-prone Will Levis.

The game is a battle of kickers



The Titans are averaging just 17 points per game this year, posting that total in each of their two contests. The Packers are coming off a 16-point performance — an underwhelming total, considering Green Bay had nearly 400 yards of total offense.

With both offenses struggling to put points on the board, the kicking game could be the deciding factor on Sunday. Titans kicker Nick Folk led the NFL in field goal percentage last year, hitting 96.7% of his three-pointers. The 39-year-old is a perfect 2-2 to begin this season.

The Packers have rookie Brayden Narveson taking their kicks. Narveson had an impressive preseason with the Titans but could not beat out Folk for the starting job. Narveson signed with the Packers before the season opener but has struggled so far, missing kicks in his two games on a league-high eight attempts.

This game is shaping up to be a defensive struggle, which puts pressure on a pair of vastly different kickers to put their teams on the scoreboard in Week 3.