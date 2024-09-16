During Sunday's clash between the Tennessee Titans and New York Jets, the Titans quarterback Will Levis made another costly turnover. His fumble resulted in the Jets winning the game, 24-17. On Monday's episode of “Get Up” on ESPN, former New York Jets football coach Rex Ryan didn't hold back when talking about Levis costly turnovers.

“That’s what it is… selfish,” Ryan said. “This guy plays like he’s Brett Favre. You ain’t Brett Favre. You got a chance, he can throw it, he’s got all that.”

Comparing Levis to Favre in his second year could be a very promising thing or a very scary thing. In this case, it's the latter. Levis already has four total turnovers within the first two weeks of the season. Each game, he's had one interception and one fumble. Compared to Levis's rookie season, he's already reached over half of his interceptions and half of his fumble total. As a result, he has five total turnovers on the year, the most of any starting quarterback in the NFL. Although Levis has played against two of the top defenses, there's no excuse for the lackadaisical turnovers.

Was Rex Ryan right about Will Levis's turnovers for the Titans?

In Week 1, his shovel pass turned into an interception that swung the game in the Chicago Bears' favor. The following week, he tried to make another shovel pass that turned into a fumble. Head coach Brian Callahan ripped into Levis for the turnover.

Ryan's co-host, Mike Greenberg offered his suggestions on what the Titans could have done to avoid the momentum-shifting turnover.

“I honestly thought, as upset as Callahan was, I thought he might bench him for that, just because 2 weeks in a row you can’t have that,” Greenberg said. “Nothing can be proven of this kind, but in my opinion, they win that game if they just kick a field goal there. If they just kick a field goal in that spot, the Titans were in total control of this game at that point.”

Tennessee also had control of their Week 1 game against the Bears throughout the first half. They ended it with a 17-3 advantage before the Titans lost that lead and the game. The same instance happened in their home opener against the Jets. Still, Ryan pointed the blame directly towards Levis. He pushed his comments further by holding the former Kentucky quarterback accountable.

“Two weeks in a row, two weeks in a row you’ve cost this football team,” Ryan said.

The Titans will take on the Green Bay Packers in a Week 3 clash that will bring former quarterback Malik Willis back into Nashville.