The Green Bay Packers came away with a big win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2. Green Bay did this without their starting quarterback, Jordan Love, who suffered an MCL sprain late in Week 1. Malik Willis started for the Packers in Week 2 and did what was asked of him. Willis completed 12 of 14 passes for 122 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions. The 25-year-old also rushed for 41 yards on six carries, including a carry after center Josh Myers threw up on the ball.

Although his numbers don't jump off the page, he managed the game well and made big plays when it mattered most. However, it was the rushing attack and the stifling defense that won the game for the Packers.

Free agency addition Josh Jacobs led the ground game with 151 rushing yards on 31 attempts. Green Bay rushed for a total of 261 yards, dominating the Colts at the line of scrimmage, especially in the first half.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Packers limited Anthony Richardson and Indianapolis's explosive offense. Richardson only completed 50 percent of his passes for 204 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. Free agency signing Xavier McKinney came down with an interception for the second straight week, while Eric Wilson and Evan Williams also picked off Richardson.

Green Bay held the Colts scoreless in the first half, and their only touchdown allowed was late in the fourth quarter. With a strong rushing attack and elite defensive effort, they were able to defeat Indianapolis without Love. With that said, here are two Packers overreactions from a hard fought win over the Colts.

Jeff Hafley has transformed the Packers' defense

The Packers hired Jeff Hafley as their defensive coordinator this offseason, replacing Joe Barry. Barry struggled during his tenure with Green Bay as a conservative play-caller with a questionable scheme. Hafley has been the opposite for the Packers, as an aggressive play-caller, in a 4-3 scheme rather than a 3-4 under Barry.

The change in the scheme has helped Green Bay's pass rush get more quarterback pressures. However, the big change under Hafley has been the turnovers they've created. In Week 1, the Packers had two interceptions and a fumble recovery. They followed that up in Week 2 with three interceptions.

Green Bay's defense in the 2023 season only had seven total interceptions. Through two weeks in the 2024 season, they already have five interceptions. While there have been significant improvements under Hafley, he will need to keep it up all season long for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

Josh Jacobs will lead the league in rushing

Josh Jacobs is one of the best running backs and has proven himself through the first two weeks of the season. In the offseason, Green Bay inked Jacobs to a four-year $48 million deal.

In Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles, Jacobs rushed for 84 yards on 16 carries. He went on a tear in Week 2 with 151 rushing yards as the Packers leaned on the ground game. Jacobs sits third in the league in rushing with 235 yards prior to the Sunday Night Football game.

The 26-year-old running back won the rushing title in the 2022 season when he ran for 1,653 yards. He is a workhorse of a running back, and with a solid offensive line in front of him, Jacobs is in store for a great season.

However, it's very early in the season, and once Love returns, the Packers will return to having more passes. Jacobs will need to produce on fewer touches when Love returns to have a shot at winning the rushing title for the second time in his career.

Green Bay is off to a 1-1 start this season, winning a game with Willis as the starting quarterback. Love may be out again in Week 3, which would have Willis face off against his former team, the Tennessee Titans, on the road.