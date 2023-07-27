Football is right on the horizon. With the calendar soon flipping to August, the 2023 NFL season will be here before we know it! Join us for our NFL odds series where our Green Bay Packers 2023 over/under win total will be revealed.

The passing of the torch and a brand new era of Packers football will have finally arrived in 2023. Bafflingly enough, Green Bay put itself in rarified era with plus play at quarterback for the better half of three decades with Brett Farve and Aaron Rodgers gracing the grass of Lambeau Field. With those days now in the past, it will be up to Jordan Love to follow in their massive footsteps.

Does Love have what it takes to become the next great Packers signal-caller and lead this squad to at least 7.5 wins in 2023?

Here are the NFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Over/Under Win Total Odds

Over 7.5 wins: -122

Under 7.5 wins: +100

Why Green Bay Can Win 7.5 Games

Although losing a four-time MVP like Rodgers would be a major blow for any team, the Packers are still confident they can win games without missing too much of a beat. A year ago, Green Bay suffered a disappointing campaign by going 8-9 and missing out on the postseason for the first time since 2021. Obviously, the Packers needed to move on from their 39-year-old quarterback.

Encouragingly enough, the Packers did quite well with their return from the New York Jets, receiving the 13th overall pick, the 42nd overall pick (second round), and the 207th overall pick (sixth round). They also could net a 2024 first-round pick if Rodgers ends up playing at least 65% of the snaps this season with New York. At No. 13, Green Bay bolstered its defense with Iowa edge rusher Lukas Van Ness, the first step toward re-building the roster without Rodgers.

With many experts and analysts predicting the Packers will take a step back in the standings, the best chance they have of winning at least 8.5 games is solid play from Love under center. Without much experience up to this point in his career, Love will be privileged to rely on a young but talented receiving core and loaded running back room.

There certainly is big-play ability available, with wide receiver Christian Watson flashing his highly impressive skill set late in the year en route to seven touchdown catches in his eight games played. Alas, the Love-Watson connection could be one that gives opposing defenses fits in 2023 and beyond.

Why Green Bay Cannot Win 7.5 Games

Similarly, the biggest reason Green Bay may not reach the 7.5-win mark is because of Love. Not only is the quarterback position the most important job in football, but finding success on the field is directly correlated with whoever is playing quarterback.

Love will be entering his fourth NFL season, but could be due a major acclimation period as a starter considering he's thrown only 83 passes in his career. His unproven nature is a major concern for a franchise that has stability under center since the early 1990s. If the lights prove too bright for Love early in the season, the Packers will find themselves in a heap of quicksand before they know it.

Beyond the quarterback position, Green Bay also faces more questions than answers when it comes to the defensive side of the ball. Expectations were high for the Packers' defense in 2022, but it turned out they were worse than the season, when defensive coordinator Joe Berry made his team debut. Surprisingly, Green Bay decided to retain Berry despite his talented defense failing to meet expectations.

Without a star at quarterback, the Packers will struggle to win games 2023 unless their defense ranks among the best in football.

Final Green Bay Packers Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

Few are giving the Packers a chance to be successful in 2023, but not so fast, my friend! Green Bay will shock the world this season. Even though it remains to be seen if they can be a true playoff contender, expect the Packers to win at least eight games in 2023.

Final Green Bay Packers Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Over 7.5 Wins (-122)