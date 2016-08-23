This year's Summer Olympics may have just concluded, and the next one in Tokyo is still four years from now, but for soon-to-be Team USA Basketball head coach Gregg Popovich, it's never too early to start preparing.

This time, instead of thinking of plays and drills he'll have his future team run, he's focusing on his body and personal health. Per ESPN's Jackie MacMullan, the 67-year-old bench tactician has lost 37 pounds and will look to maintain it.

Even the San Antonio Spurs‘ President R.C. Buford echoed MacMullan's statement as he himself sees Popovich run the treadmill everyday and even described him as “like a crazy Serbian.”

In the 2020 Olympics, Popovich will have his chance to finally be part of the senior team. Back in 1972, NBA players were not allowed to represent their countries, being the reason he was left off the team. This may serve as extra motivation for him to continue the success the Americans have had in international competition, with the gold medal finish last Sunday as the most recent one.

When asked about not being able to be an Olympian in 1972, Pops, as usual, did not say much,

“I have never talked about that,' They picked the right guys for the Olympics. That's all I've ever said.”

But with the underlying context pointing toward him still feeling bad about the predicament he went through almost five decades ago, Buford had this to say:

“It was a kick in the gut,” he said. “He's never forgotten it.”

Whatever his take on it may be, Popovich appears to be ready to take on the challenge head-on. With his knowledge and experience, Team USA is definitely in good hands and this is bad news for the rest of the competition.