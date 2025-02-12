ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Memphis Grizzlies stay on the road to take on the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Clippers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Grizzlies-Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Clippers Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +4 (-112)

Moneyline: +138

Los Angeles Clippers: -4 (-108)

Moneyline: -164

Over: 236.5 (-110)

Under: 236.5 (-110)

How To Watch Grizzlies vs. Clippers

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: ClipperVision, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

Memphis is coming off a win at the Phoenix Suns. That is a very good win, and they have now won eight of their last 10 games. In those 10 games, the Grizzlies have been able to score 125.1 points per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field, and 39.0 percent from beyond the arc. The Grizzlies are the best scoring team in the NBA, and it has really shown lately. If Memphis can keep that up, they will be able to cover the spread Wednesday night.

The Clippers have lost three of their last four games. In their three losses, the Clippers have really struggled to score. They have put up 105.7 points per game, which makes it very hard to win. In fact, when the Clippers score less than 115 points, they are 14-21. When they score less than 110 points, they are 8-18. The Grizzlies allowed 114 points against the Clippers in their first matchup. Now, it was a loss, but they should be able to cover the spread if they can allow less than 115 again in this one.

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Los Angeles allowed 110 points against the Grizzlies in their first game. They held Memphis to under 40 percent shooting in the win, and they forced the Grizzlies to turn the ball over 20 times. On the season, the Clippers allow the third-fewest points per game in the NBA, and teams shoot under 46 percent from the field against them. Los Angeles has to keep their solid defensive play. If they can find a way to keep the Grizzlies from scoring in this game, they will be able to win this one at home.

Memphis is having a hot stretch at the moment, but it is not because of their defense. Memphis allows the ninth-most points per game in the NBA this season. In their last 10 games, the Grizzlies have allowed 118.3 points per game. Teams do not have the highest field goal percentage against the Grizzlies, but they do take the fourth-most shots per game. Memphis wants to play fast, and it can work against them at times. Los Angeles has to take advantage of this. If they can put up some points, they will be able to cover the spread at home.

Final Grizzlies-Clippers Prediction & Pick

The Grizzlies just had a late night, and hard-fought game at Phoenix. They then had to hop on a plane and head to Los Angeles to play this game. The Grizzlies are going to be pretty tired heading into this game, and that could cause them to play a little slow. With that said, the Clippers defense is going to be the difference maker. I will be taking the Clippers to win this game straight up Wednesday night.

Final Grizzlies-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Clippers ML (-164)