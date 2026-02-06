The Los Angeles Rams fell just short of the Super Bowl this year, but Matthew Stafford is making sure the party in Hollywood doesn't stop anytime soon. On Thursday night, the veteran quarterback capped off a historic season by winning the AP NFL Most Valuable Player award. And then, he dropped the mic on his plans for the 2026 season.

Standing on the NFL Honors stage with his daughters by his side, the 37-year-old signal-caller officially put the retirement rumors to bed. While many wondered if he would ride off into the sunset after securing his first MVP trophy, Stafford made his intentions crystal clear for his 18th professional season.

“I can’t wait for you to cheer me on next year when we’re out there kicking ass,” Stafford told the crowd, sparking an immediate frenzy among the Rams faithful.

Matthew Stafford brought his kids on his stage to accept the MVP Award ❤️ NFL Honors on NBC/NFL Network

Stream on @NFLPlus & Peacock pic.twitter.com/AXkKhTP4Pp — NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2026

The MVP award is the crown jewel of what was a statistical masterpiece for the 17-year veteran. Matthew Stafford led the NFL in both passing yards (4,707) and passing touchdowns (46), while tossing just eight interceptions all year. His surgical 109.2 passer rating ranked second in the league, proving that his arm talent remains elite even as he pushes toward 40.

The season was also defined by historical milestones. Stafford broke Tom Brady's record for the most consecutive touchdown passes without an interception, reaching 28 straight scores before a defender finally got a hand on one. He was the primary engine behind a Rams offense that finished the regular season ranked first in the league in both points and total yards.

Despite the individual hardware, the season ended in heartbreak. In a high-stakes NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks, Stafford completed 22 of 35 passes for 374 yards and three touchdowns. However, the 31-27 loss left a sour taste, especially since Stafford became the first quarterback in NFL history to lose a playoff game while throwing for 350-plus yards and three scores with zero turnovers.

With General Manager Les Snead hinting at an “all-in” approach for the 2026 offseason, the confirmation of Stafford’s return is the final green light for Los Angeles to chase another title.