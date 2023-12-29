Memphis heads to California to take on LA. Check out our NBA odds series as we make our Grizzlies-Clippers prediction and pick.

The Memphis Grizzlies head west to take on the Los Angeles Clippers. Below is our NBA odds series as ClutchPoints hands out a Grizzlies-Clippers prediction and pick. ClutchPoints will also let you know how to watch the game.

After losing two straight games right before Christmas, the Clippers got back on track with a 113-104 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. Kawhi Leonard missed his third straight game, but James Harden and Paul George stepped up with 29 and 25 points, respectively. Ivica Zubac had 18 points and 14 rebounds, while Russell Westbrook tallied 14 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies (without Ja Morant) are coming off a 142-105 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Desmond Bane finished with 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting, while Marcus Smart added 17 points and five assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. had a rough night from the field, as he shot just 5-of-15 for 14 points. The Grizzlies have yet to lose their four games with Morant in the lineup.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Clippers Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +7 (-112)

Los Angeles Clippers: -7 (-108)

Over: 225.5 (-110)

Under: 225.5 (-110)

How To Watch Grizzlies vs. Clippers

Time: 10:30 PM ET/ 7:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM, Bally Sports SoCal

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

The Grizzlies have gone just 13-17 against the spread this season. But they are much better in covering on the road with a 9-8 mark. With Ja Morant, however, they are a perfect 4-0. On the over/under, Memphis also holds a 13-17 record and a 9-8 record away from FedExForum.

Perhaps Kawhi Leonard's absence is Memphis' best bet to cover the spread. Leonard has missed Los Angeles' previous three outings and the Clippers have struggled without their superstar forward. The Clippers lost two in a row and were in a dog fight through most of their game against the lowly Hornets.

The Grizzlies have yet to release their injury report, but it is worth noting that Morant sat out Thursday's game with an illness. If Morant is able to avoid missing a second straight game, they should have a good shot at winning, regardless if Kawhi suits up or not.

Morant did not waste time reintroducing himself to the NBA as he won Western Conference Player of the Week in his first week back in action. Through four games so far, the Grizzlies superstar is averaging 28.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 8.5 assists while shooting 50.6 percent from the field.

Desmond Bane has carried the Grizzlies through the season without Morant. On the season, he is averaging 25.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists, while shooting 38.2 percent from three. Jaren Jackson Jr. has also done his part in carrying the slack. He is averaging 21.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks.

Marcus Smart also recently returned from a lengthy absence and has provided the Grizzlies a boost on both ends of the floor. In his first two games back, Smart averaged 15.0 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.0 steals.

The Grizzlies remain extremely shorthanded. Aside from Morant, Santi Aldama also missed Thursday's game with an illness. Steven Adams is already done for the season, while Derrick Rose (hamstring) and Luke Kennard (knee) are still recovering from their respective injuries.

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

Los Angeles has covered the spread in just 14 of its 30 games this season. At Crypto.com Arena, the Clippers have gone 8-8 against the spread. Clippers games have surpassed the point total just 12 of 30 times and just five of 16 at home.

If Morant is unable to go for the second straight night, that should swing things to the Clippers' favor, regardless if Leonard returns or not. Nonetheless, Los Angeles still has a trio of future Hall of Famers to lean onto in case they miss Leonard's 24.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

James Harden is slowly returning to his form last season and his numbers in December indicate that. On the month, The Beard is averaging 20.6 points and 9.3 assists while shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 45.7 percent from long distance.

Paul George has also had a strong month, scoring at least 20 points in all but one of his 10 appearances. In December, PG13 is averaging 21.9 points on 47.3 percent field goal shooting and a scorching 46.2 percent three-point shooting.

Russell Westbrook has also settled into his reserve role and has scored in double-figures in his last six. The former MVP is averaging 11.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists on 54.7 percent shooting through this stretch.

Final Grizzlies-Clippers Prediction & Pick

Friday's result should hinge on the availability of both teams' stars. But if either Leonard and Morant play, or both are unable to go, take the Clippers to win and cover. Both teams obviously look different without their top guys. But the Clippers are still more loaded and have three future Hall of Famers on their squad. Take the over as well, if either one of Morant or Leonard play. Keep track of updates ahead of tip-off for the status of the two stars.

Final Grizzlies-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers: -7 (-108), Over: 225.5 (-110)