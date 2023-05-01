The Memphis Grizzlies have a couple of positions that they could look to address in the 2023 NBA Draft as a team with depth and durability issues in the backcourt and at the pivot. Furthermore, with questions regarding their desire to re-sign defensive-minded Dillon Brooks, the Grizzlies could be enticed to look for an athletic wing with defensive upside on Draft Day.

To that point, while there are multiple factors that contributed to their early exit from the 2023 NBA Playoffs, their lack of quality perimeter defenders and scorers were very apparent. Even if the Grizzlies do bring back Brooks, it might be wise for them to add a couple of other players that they can rely on to make a two-way impact.

With the 25th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Grizzlies could do just that. Of course, there’s going to be more risk associated with their selection than a top-five pick but the talent is there. Especially with these players.

3 early 2023 NBA Draft targets for Grizzlies with No. 25 pick

D’Moi Hodge

If there’s any team out there that should be comfortable taking a former mid-major star, it’s the Memphis Grizzlies. However, where former Murray State standout Ja Morant was a walking highlight reel because of his offensive capabilities, 6-foot-4 combo guard D’Moi Hodge impresses on both ends.

His defensive pressure and anticipation are special. Yet, his quick trigger from 3-point range — not to mention his range — make him one of the most interest 3-and-D prospects in the league.

Starring for the Cleveland State Vikings for two seasons, the 24-year-old Virgin Islands native transferred to Missouri in 2022. Nonetheless, his numbers from 2022-23 (14.7 points on 47.7 percent shooting from the field and 2.6 steals per game) nearly matched his 2021-22 numbers (15.4 points on 48.2 percent shooting from the field and 2.2 steals per game).

This despite him moving from the Horizon League to the SEC, inspiring confidence that his defensive prowess will translate at the next level as well.

With that said, the Grizzlies could lose backup point guard Tyus Jones as an unrestricted free agent in the 2024 offseason if he wants a starting role. Furthermore, the team released a point guard with nice upside in Memphis native Kennedy Chandler in early April.

Hodge isn’t a true facilitator, but he can be a nightmare for opposing point guards, whether they’re getting guarded by him or chasing him around as he works to get open.

Colby Jones

Xavier Musketeers wing Colby Jones might be the most proven two-way impact player that would be available late in the first round.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 195 pounds, Jones has started in 82 of 86 possible games, increasing his production and efficiency every year despite having three separate head coaches in that time. Circumstances that paint the picture of a self-motivated player with serious determination to improve.

That said, Jones did have his best season as a junior 2022-23, with the Musketeers being coached by a four-time Coach of the Year in Sean Miller. The 20-year-old Jones averaged 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from 3-point range in 2022-23.

Though not an explosive athlete that uses an elite first-step to gain separation, Jones has managed to thrive as a slasher thanks to his methodical pace, craftiness, and understanding of angles. Furthermore, he has a high basketball IQ, great court vision and the ability to make seemingly any pass. Him continuing to be an efficient 3-point threat would make his life way easier, but he has plenty of skills on the offensive end regardless.

On the defensive end, the Musketeers often relied on Jones to set the tone because he knows how to stay attached to his man whether they’re in space or in the post. A multi-positional defender, Jones could take on some tough defensive assignments early on thanks to his length, motor, and anticipation.

Jordan Walsh

Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jordan Walsh is a highly athletic player that will be more of a developmental player than others. However, with the toolkit and mindset necessary to thrive at the next level, the Grizzlies should give Walsh a long look.

19-years-old, the 6-foot-7 and 200-pound Walsh is a high-level athlete with great defensive upside thanks to his 7-foot-3 wingspan, defensive versatility, energy and basketball IQ. Likely to be a threat in transition from Day 1, Walsh is more of a slasher in the halfcourt as well, fitting the Memphis Grizzlies and their downhill style. That said, though Walsh has a nice-looking form on his jump shot, he needs to improve his consistency from beyond the arc.

In many ways, Walsh is a player that figures to be capable of replacing impending free agent Dillon Brooks.

However, even if Walsh never become an above-average 3-point threat — which he could very well turn into — he figures to have a higher offensive upside than Brooks. With his blend of ball-handling ability, athleticism, size, scoring instincts, and touch inside the arc, he projects to be a relatively efficient scorer at the next level.

Especially if he straightens out his jumper.