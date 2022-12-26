By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors-Memphis Grizzlies Christmas Day game featured no shortage of trash talk. Notably, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson called out Dillon Brooks during the game. Grizzlies’ star Ja Morant shared his thoughts on Thompson taunting Brooks, per Damichael Cole of Commercial Appeal.

“Morant didn’t see Thompson taunt Brooks. He tried to look at it on the Chase Arena videoboard after Thompson picked up the technical foul. When he learned of what Thompson did after the game, Morant called it ‘typical’ for someone to say something when the game is decided,” Cole wrote in a recent article.

The Warriors defeated the Grizzlies in convincing fashion. But the Grizzlies remain tied for second place in the Western Conference while Golden State is currently on the outside looking in.

Ja Morant has expressed no shortage of confidence in regards to Memphis’ standing in the West. He previously told ESPN’s Malika Andrews that the Boston Celtics are the Grizzlies’ biggest threat and he’s “fine” with the Western Conference. Morant later doubled down on that take.

“Honestly I don’t care about anybody else’s feedback but ours. That’s how we feel, that’s how confident we are,” Morant said. “And where we stand… where we think we stand in the Western Conference.”

Memphis features the talent to make a deep playoff run. They are one of the better teams in the league without question despite their defeat at the hands of Golden State. Ja Morant will look to lead the Grizzlies to a rebound victory on Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns.