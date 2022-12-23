By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Memphis Grizzlies’ star Ja Morant recently made a bold statement in reference to the Western Conference. The superstar doubled down on his take ahead of Memphis’ Friday night clash with the Phoenix Suns, per Talkin’ NBA.

“Honestly I don’t care about anybody else’s feedback but ours. That’s how we feel, that’s how confident we are,” Morant said. “And where we stand… where we think we stand in the Western Conference.”

Ja Morant previously told ESPN’s Malika Andrews the only team that poses a threat to the Grizzlies are the Boston Celtics, who are of course an Eastern Conference team.

Malika Andrews: “Who do you look at around the league as you’re studying and say, ‘We’re gonna have to run through them?’”

Ja Morant: “The Celtics”

“No one in the West?”

“Nah, I’m fine in the West.”

The fact of the matter is that the Western Conference is extremely tight this season. In fact, as of this story’s publication the No. 7 seeded Utah Jazz have the same amount of wins as the conference leading Denver Nuggets and Grizzlies. There hasn’t been a West team that has run away with the conference up to this point. But Ja Morant clearly believes Memphis may be able to do so at some point.

Morant also commented on the Grizzlies’ rivalry with the Warriors ahead of their Christmas Day matchup against Golden State.

“Obviously, it’s the team that kicked us out of the playoffs, so we always want to get our lick back,” Morant said.

The Warriors will give everything they have against the Grizzlies following Ja Morant’s previous comments.