For the second straight season, the Memphis Grizzlies are becoming far more familiar with the trainer's room than they would prefer. Ja Morant is presently sidelined with a hip injury, Marcus Smart missed a handful of games with an ankle sprain and Desmond Bane has not played since the end of October due to an oblique strain. Things could be looking up for that last player in particular, however.

When evaluating the Grizzlies, the national spotlight tends to find the intoxicating Morant and the defensively imposing Jaren Jackson Jr. One cannot simply overlook Bane, though. His 41.5 percent career 3-point shooting is the reason why the team's perimeter limitations have not been discussed at even greater length over the last few years. The offense can be quite lethal when he is healthy and in rhythm.

So, the idea of Bane potentially returning to the lineup for an NBA Cup Showdown with the Golden State Warriors on Friday night is sure to pump up the 901. Considering that Memphis has yet to enjoy a true breakthrough in the playoffs, succeeding in this in-season tournament could have a potent effect on its confidence going forward.

It is then only fitting that its first roadblock in the 2024 NBA Cup is a team that thwarted its championship aspirations once before. Conquering the red-hot Warriors is an arduous mission even at full strength, though. The Grizzlies could use some reinforcements when they enter the Chase Center. The question fans want to know is if Desmond Bane will be returning to action for this West Group C battle.

Desmond Bane injury status

The 26-year-old sharpshooter is being upgraded to questionable for Friday's game, according to the NBA's official injury report. Additionally, key role player Vince Williams Jr. is also carrying a questionable designation into the San Francisco Bay Area. He has not seen the court to this point of the year after incurring a stress reaction in his left tibia back in September.

Memphis is not close to being “whole” until Ja Morant resumes playing, but these two talents, especially Bane, can leave a visible mark on the court. The team is doing well as it stands, posting a 7-5 record amid its ongoing injury troubles. With the former TCU Horned Frogs star possibly suiting up against the Warriors (9-2), the Grizzlies' bite could become quite ferocious.

Desmond Bane is averaging 18.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while posting a 48.6 field goal percentage this season. Fans are patiently waiting to see if he finds his way in the starting lineup for this marquee NBA Cup meeting. ClutchPoints will update you on Bane's final status when it becomes available.