In a recent episode of the “Up and Adams” show, NBA star Kevin Durant lauded Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant for his exceptional athleticism, particularly highlighting a 360-degree layup Morant executed during the Grizzlies' narrow 106-104 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. This acrobatic move has been widely circulated on social media, further cementing Morant's reputation as one of the league's most electrifying players.

“My goodness. The most athletic person I’ve ever seen,” Durant remarked, echoing host Kay Adams' sentiment. “I feel the same way. I didn’t want to give him that because he’s young, and there’s been a lot of great athletes in the history of sports. But come on now… to pull off that smooth, that easy, it’s ridiculous. He’s a top-level athlete.”

Kevin Durant praises Ja Morant's moves, avoiding acrobatics himself

Morant's ability to perform such challenging plays with apparent ease has drawn admiration from peers and fans alike. Adams humorously suggested Durant attempt similar moves, to which he responded, “You see, that’s when I start looking crazy and started looking washed. When I try stuff like that, they’re gonna say I’m looking washed. So, I’m gonna stay away from that, I’ll just pull up from the midrange.”

When asked if public opinion influences his playing style, Durant candidly admitted, “I mean, it’s kind of true, you know what I’m saying? Like if I try to pull a 360 layup in the game, I just wouldn’t look… I’d look trash doing it.”

The conversation also touched upon other athletes' feats, including Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley's recent backward hurdle during a Week 9 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. While acknowledging Barkley's impressive move, Durant expressed a preference for basketball players, stating, “Obviously, I’m a basketball guy, so I’m gonna take the basketball player before. It was a great move, Saquon – that was incredible. Even though I get salty with seeing you in that green, but that was a helluva move.”

Durant's commendation underscores Morant's status as a premier talent in the NBA, with his 360-degree layup serving as a testament to his extraordinary athleticism and skill.