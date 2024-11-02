In a 119-106 loss to the Brooklyn Nets, Memphis Grizzlies guards Marcus Smart and Desmond Bane left the game with injuries and didn't return. Smart suffered an ankle injury in the 13-point loss, and Bane went down with an oblique injury. On Friday, Memphis released an update on the pair of guards with a week-to-week prognosis, per Grizzlies PR.

“Bane has been diagnosed with a right oblique strain and is considered week-to-week. He suffered the injury in the third quarter of the Grizzlies' game against the Brooklyn Nets on October 30,” the statement read. “Smart has been diagnosed with a right ankle sprain and also is considered week-to-week. He sustained the injury in the first quarter of the game Grizzlies' game against the Nets.”

It's unfortunate for a Grizzlies team that entered 2024-25 relatively healthy, getting Smart back in 2024-25 after missing most of last season. Meanwhile, Bane, who played in 42 of 82 regular-season games, faces another setback after coming off the best campaign of his career, averaging 23.7 points, 5.5 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.0 steals.

This season, he posted 18.8 points on 48.6% shooting, 5.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.0 steals for Memphis. Still, without Smart or Bane, the Grizzlies upset the Bucks in a 122-99 blowout to improve to 3-3 in their latest outing on Thursday.

Another setback for Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart, Desmond Bane

After the Memphis Grizzlies acquired Marcus Smart as part of a three-team blockbuster move with the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards in 2023, the Defensive Player of the Year guard played 20 games in 2023-24 — first an ankle injury in November, then he dislocated his finger last January. The opportunity to build continuity in the backcourt with Desmond Bane was on hold in what was a promising start for the Grizzlies.

Led by star point guard Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., the Grizzlies are still determined to prove themselves in a competitive Western Conference. Hopefully, a clean slate of health is on the horizon at some point this season after Smart and Bane's week-to-week status.