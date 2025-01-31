The Houston Rockets entered the FedEx Forum on January 30 with a 3-0 regular-season lead over Ja Morant's fired-up Memphis Grizzlies. Thanks to an untimely whistle, Ime Udoka and Dillon Brooks almost snuck out with a series sweep. Jaylen Wells was on a clear break to the basket with less than 15 seconds remaining but the officials erroneously called for a timeout that Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins did not want. Jaren Jackson Jr. eventually clinched a 120-119 victory at the free-throw line, allowing Desmond Bane to confidently provide a one-word description of the team's character after the buzzer sounded.

“I mean, relentless,” Bane stated.

Bane broke down the game plan that came with a grudge after securing bragging rights for the night.

“(The Rockets) are really good on the offensive glass, so just try to make it real scrappy,” Bane explained. “We felt like we got punked earlier in the year against them, so you've got to stand your ground and we did that.”

Houston, with fewer made shots and more turnovers, cannot feel robbed in any way after a one-point loss. Memphis, playing without Ja Morant, earned the win despite more than one unfavorable call. Desmond Bane believes this kind of result should not be a surprise to anyone really, despite the odds.

“That's what we do. That's our DNA,” boasted Bane. “It's been that way since I've been here and it ain't ever going to change.”

Bane finished with 24 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists on 11-24 shooting from the field in 40 minutes of action. The Grizzlies need more of those All-Star caliber performances over the next few months to lock up a top-two seed in the Western Conference.

The Grizzlies (32-16) are now a half-game behind the Rockets (32-15) going into February's truncated schedule. However, Memphis will host only two home games between the January 30 triumph over Houston and February 24. The NBA All-Star Game Break will give Ja Morant, Bane, and Jackson Jr. time to rest up for the stretch run.

“We're in a good spot. I think we know that. Everybody that comes (to the FedEx Forum) to play us knows that,” replied Bane. “We just have to keep growing, keep building.”

Regardless of what happens at the NBA Trade Deadline, a rested-up and relentless Grizzlies squad will be tough for anyone to handle this spring. The win over the Rockets all but affirmed that to Desmond Bane and the rest of the locker room.