The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Los Angeles Lakers by the score of 116-99 on Wednesday to force a Game 6, and Desmond Bane is already declaring that the Grizzlies will beat the Lakers in Game 6 in Los Angeles to face a Game 7 back home in Memphis, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

“We’re going to be back for a Game 7 in front of the best fans in the NBA,” Desmond Bane said, via MacMahon.

Bane played great in Game 5, scoring 33 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out five assists. Ja Morant was similarly great. He put up 31 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. The Grizzlies need Bane and Ja Morant to be on their game like in Game 5 to win Game 6 on the road.

Jaren Jackson Jr. was the only other player to score in double figures for the Grizzlies, putting up 18. He also got 10 rebounds. Despite the rebounding performance from Bane, Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., the Lakers out-rebounded the Grizzlies 54-52.

The Grizzlies have gotten some attention from what they have said to the media during this series. For instance, Dillon Brooks’ comment regarding LeBron James after Memphis won Game 2. Dillon Brooks has struggled this series, and LeBron James had signature moments in a huge Game 5 win.

Game 6 of the series is scheduled for Friday in Los Angeles, and if a Game 7 is necessary, that game will take place on Sunday, April 30. It will be interesting to see whether the Grizzlies can back up Bane’s words, or if the Lakers will end the series on home court in Game 6.