2023-24 has turned into somewhat of a lost season for head coach Taylor Jenkins and the Memphis Grizzlies. After struggling to stay afloat during the lengthy suspension of Ja Morant to open up the year, Jenkins' squad then saw Morant go down with a season-ending injury only a few weeks after his return, and the Grizzlies have also dealt with a plethora of other injuries, including to sleeper All-Star candidate Desmond Bane, who has been out of the lineup since January 12 with a sprained ankle.
However, if the latest injury report is any indication, Bane could be nearing a return to the lineup. On Friday, the Grizzlies PR posted the team's injury report for the team's upcoming game vs the Oklahoma City Thunder. Noticeably present on the list was Bane, who has now been upgraded to questionable for that matchup with the left ankle sprain.
NBA insider Tim McMahon of ESPN noted that Desmond Bane “scrimmaged with Memphis’ G League team to prep for his return earlier this week,” per McMahon on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.
At this point in this season, it's at least worth wondering whether or not a return to the lineup for Bane would really accomplish much for the Grizzlies as it pertains to their current campaign. Although they haven't yet been eliminated from contention, the Grizzlies have almost no chance of making it to any variation of the postseason unless they were to morph into the 2016 Golden State Warriors over their stretch run.
In any case, when Bane does return, it will surely be a sight for sore eyes.