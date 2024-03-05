Taylor Jenkins is inching closer to the Memphis Grizzlies' franchise record in coaching wins after they snapped a five-game losing skid against the Brooklyn Nets, 106-102.
Luke Kennard led the scoring with a season-high 25 points with 6-of-9 shooting beyond the arc, and Jake LaRavia added 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Jenkins went into the Nets matchup with only nine guys available. Every active Grizzlies player saw at least 17 minutes on the court, with the bench showcasing balance and unpredictability. Each of the nine players contributed at least five points on the scoreboard.
Despite injury setbacks, the Grizzlies dominated the boards, outrebounding the Nets 50-33 and capitalizing with 25 second-chance points.
Jenkins has reached a significant milestone by securing his 200th career win as the head coach of the Grizzlies, becoming only the second coach in franchise history to achieve this feat, alongside Lionel Hollins who has 214.
Since Jenkins assumed the head coaching position in 2019, the Grizzlies have clinched three consecutive playoff berths, culminating in a Western Conference Semifinals appearance in 2022.
With the backdrop of the Ja Morant drama, along with his season-ending shoulder injury, Jenkins faces the formidable challenge of molding the Grizzlies into championship contenders.
Jenkins is just 14 wins shy of tying Hollins' franchise record of 214 victories as the Grizzlies head coach. With 20 games remaining this season, it's unlikely he'll surpass Hollins before the campaign ends.
Notably, Taylor Jenkins secured his first-ever win as a head coach against the Nets, making Monday's victory a full circle moment.