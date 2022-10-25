Memphis Grizzlies sharpshooter Desmond Bane took a huge leap during the 2021-22 season, upping his scoring average from 9.2 to 18.2, emerging as one of the most reliable volume three-point marksmen in the league. With the injury to Jaren Jackson Jr., Bane was expected to shoulder an even bigger offensive load in the 2022-23 season, but he struggled coming out of the gates, shooting only 26.5 percent from the field and 28.9 percent from beyond the arc.

But the third year guard out of TCU woke up in a big way against the Brooklyn Nets, torching them to the tune of 38 points on an efficient 14-21 shooting (8-11 from deep) after a ho-hum first half that saw him score only six points.

When asked after the game about coming to life, Bane showed that he is, indeed, super locked in on the Grizzlies’ goals of title contention this season, saying that his shots were bound to fall eventually.

“We’re just trying to win games,” Bane said, per Parker Fleming of SB Nation Grizzlies. “It was a matter of time before I got my rhythm. I put in a lot of work.”

It’s amazing how the Grizzlies have managed to nail their late first-round picks, nabbing Desmond Bane with the 30th pick in the NBA Draft. He complements the game of franchise cornerstone Ja Morant in such a huge way, and Morant also stomped his foot on the Nets, dropping an equal 38 points, to go along with eight rebounds and seven assists.

But as we’ve seen with the Los Angeles Lakers, for example, two stars don’t make a team. Bane credited his fellow 30th overall pick, Santi Aldama, who has stepped up as the starting four in light of Jackson’s injury, proving his worth both as a floor spacer and a shot-blocker, as well as Steven Adams, who controlled the boards, corralling 13 on the night (four offensive).

“Without Santi and Steve-O, we don’t win this game tonight,” Bane added.

Only 24 years old, the sky is the limit for Desmond Bane, especially when his skillset is at a premium in today’s NBA. His continued development both as a shooter and a playmaker could only make the Grizzlies a more frightening team to face, and one that’ll challenge for the Western Conference crown for the foreseeable future.

Grizzlies fans will hope that Bane’s explosion against the Nets will carry over to their next game against the better than they seem 0-3 Sacramento Kings.