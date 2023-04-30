Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks had a tragic ending to his 2022-23 season, and it’s culminated in both his popularity and his bank account taking a hit.

In an official announcement by NBA executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars, Brooks was fined $25,000 for violating the league rules governing media interview access. Brooks missed multiple opportunities to participate in postgame media availability during their First Round loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

The NBA has fined Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks $25,000 for refusing to do media availabilities multiple times during Memphis' first-round loss to the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/oP3pZTIVbS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 30, 2023

Taking the brunt of jokes aimed at the Grizzlies for their early exit from the playoffs, Brooks did no favors by leaning into the role of an NBA villain, constantly calling out opponents with in-game or postgame taunts. However, he made it worse when he didn’t stay true to form, choosing to stop his trash talk with the Lakers and LeBron James once their opponents started getting the better of them.

Unfortunately, Brooks’ behavior may also cost him in free agency as well.

A high-level defender, Brooks could have been viewed as a tenacious competitor with an edge even if there were many that didn’t like the way he talked or played. Now, both his locker room impact and his competitive spirit are being questioned.

Brooks has played all six seasons of his career with the Grizzlies. However, early rumblings about the 2023 free agency period don’t paint a rosy picture for the 27-year-old if he wants to return to Memphis.

Still, players can grow both as talents and people. Perhaps this is the start of Brooks truly doing both.