Ja Morant has a problem with the Los Angeles Lakers, and he let everyone know that in their recent matchup. Morant has never been shy to say how he feels, whether it's during or after the game. Gilbert Arenas is a Lakers fan, and he had a message for Morant after what he said about his favorite team.

“You don't need to hate us, join us,” Arenas said on his show. “L.A. would love you, man. Whatever you need, we can provide for you. If Shannon [Sharpe] gotta go, Shannon gotta go. We can revoke his tickets. Whoever you don't want in the crowd, we will do that for you. Don't just hate the Lakers. You don't like them right now, just keep the options open, is all I'm saying.”

Arenas seems to be making an early pitch for Morant to come to the Lakers, but there's a good chance that won't happen. For now, Arenas is going to have to enjoy Morant and the Lakers battle for years to come, and maybe when he's a free agent, he'll consider going to Los Angeles.

Ja Morant shares his distaste for the Lakers

The game between the Lakers and Grizzlies got animated, and it all started with Ja Morant. The Grizzlies point guard made “too small” gestures during the game and even got his team riled up after getting a technical foul for shoving LeBron James. After the game, Morant shared why he had that type of energy for the Lakers.

“I don't like 'em. They knocked me out of the playoffs, and then last year we had a game, and they came here poppin' on our home floor when I was in street clothes,” Morant said.

Morant then explained what happened between him and James when he made the “too small” gesture after making a bucket.

“He did [the too small gesture]. I don't back down from nobody. I don't care who you are,” Morant said. “You take out the top dawg, who else do you fear? I don't fear nobody anyway, but yeah. I had to get up.”

The Lakers and Grizzlies do have history when, in 2023, L.A. knocked them out of the playoffs. That year, the Lakers went to the Western Conference Finals but lost to the eventual NBA champion Denver Nuggets. Last season, when Morant wasn't healthy, the Lakers beat the Grizzlies, and James looked like he was having a lot of fun, which Morant wasn't a fan of.