Ja Morant is with the Memphis Grizzlies despite the suspension, and Jaren Jackson Jr. explained how he is helping the team.

The Memphis Grizzlies have struggled mightily to start this season and are dealing with the suspension of their star player Ja Morant, but Jaren Jackson Jr. remains optimistic and said that Morant has been a positive presence with the team, even though he is not playing.

“Very positive,” Jaren Jackson Jr. said of Ja Morant's spirits, via Mark Medina of SportsKeeda. “They're always very positive.”

Jackson went on to explain how Morant is still a leader on the Grizzlies along with Desmond Bane and new addition Marcus Smart.

“We just talk about stuff off the court on how we want to do certain things,” Jackson said, via Medina. “We're grown as hell now. It's pretty simple. We're leaders in our own lives. Now you just bring it to the team and mesh it well. They've been responsive. We have new guys coming in that had leadership roles on their teams. Then you have us. Everybody takes on the responsibility. Ja is also still very much around.”

The Grizzlies are 2-8 so far this season, and still have 15 games to go before Morant is able to return to games. Jackson said he is not worried about the wait for him to return.

“I'm not tripping about it,” Jackson said, via Medina. “I'm going to blink, and he's going to be back. We're halfway to that point.”

It will be interesting to see if the Grizzlies are able to win enough games to stay in contention for when Morant makes his return to the court.