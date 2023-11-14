Taylor Jenkins, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Marcus Smart have a lot to fix amid the Grizzlies biggest disappointment so far.

The Memphis Grizzlies did not have a nice start to their campaign. Taylor Jenkins, Marcus Smart, and Jaren Jackson Jr. have to deal with a lot of rotational concerns given the injuries concerning Brandon Clarke and Steven Adams. They are also still dealing with Ja Morant's absence up until December which makes plays that require much explosiveness hard to utilize. But, that is not the Grizzlies' biggest disappointment so far in the season. It does not come as a product of things they cannot control rather it is what is in their reach.

The Grizzlies and foul trouble

A team with really good three-and-d players along with two Defensive Players of the Year should have this as the least of their concerns. But, that obviously does not seem to be the case. Taylor Jenkins has made it possible for the squad to thrive in all facets of the game despite their limited star-level talent. However, they still got blown past or could not recover after a tough pick-and-roll set employed by the opposing team. The Grizzlies' biggest disappointment is how they use help defense. Specifically, their tendency to give away chances in the charity stripe.

The Marcus Smart and Jaren Jackson Jr.-led squad can exchange blows and try to outscore their opponents on runs. But, it is what they do on the defensive side which costs them games. Individually, the Grizzlies foul the most. Their top three players are constantly hunted on defense. They are also often given no other option than to foul. This is seen rather better than giving up an easy basket. Marcus Smart ranks third among all players in the NBA with personal fouls because he has already notched 35 of them. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane sit at eleventh and 15th respectively in this category.

Good and bad sides of fouling

Aggression is usually what drives a good defensive scheme. Grizzlies players being able to have the grit to snatch the ball out of their opponent's hands is often good. This is largely the reason why Marcus Smart is atop the league when it comes to steals. He has 21 of them along with Desmond Bane who is ninth with 16 steals. Jaren Jackson Jr. is also very giddy to go up to the sky for a block whenever he is given the opportunity.

All of this does not mean that the Grizzlies have the best defensive squad. After all, the goal is always for the squad to force misses without giving their foes another chance to score. Taylor Jenkins' defense is ranked in the middle out of all the teams in the league. Their ranking at number 15 could go higher if they foul less for the season.

The reason why this is the Grizzlies' biggest disappointment is that they have a high ceiling on defense. Not only does it make it harder for them to have more freedom because they get limited due to the fear of ejection. But, they also give the opponents the opportunity to get undeserved shots because of their aggression. It does not help that the Grizzlies rotation is so thin, even leaving them to a seven-man lineup at one point, because of injuries.

Wins are starting to come, albeit at a late time. But, they will start piling up more once schemes are made to lessen foul trouble.