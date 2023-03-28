Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant starred on the offensive end of the floor in Sunday’s contest against the Atlanta Hawks. He scored 27 points — on 9-for-17 shooting from the field — and dished out six assists in a game the Grizzlies won by a final score of 123-119. So when Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and the Orlando Magic visit the FedExForum on Tuesday night to play the Grizzlies, every Grizzlies fan will surely want to know: Is Ja Morant playing tonight vs. the Magic?

Ja Morant injury status vs. Magic

The Grizzlies initially had Morant listed as doubtful for Tuesday’s showdown due to right thigh soreness, per the NBA’s official injury report. The bad news for Memphis fans, however, is that Ja has now been downgraded to out just before tipoff.

In other injury news relevant to the Grizzlies, Steven Adams (right knee PCL sprain) will remain out for Memphis.

Ja Morant, 23, is in his fourth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Grizzlies franchise. He’s averaging 26.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game across 56 appearances this season (54 starts).

The former Murray State star is earning himself trips to the free-throw line with great regularity in the 2022-23 campaign — Morant’s averaging 8.4 free-throw attempts per contest, a career-high.

Expect the Grizzlies to handily beat the Magic at home on Tuesday, even without Morant in the lineup. After all, the Grizzlies have been dominant at home all season long, as they own a 32-5 home record, the best in the NBA. But with regard to the question, Is Ja Morant playing tonight vs. the Magic, the answer is no.