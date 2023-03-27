Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Ja Morant is having fun again, and if that’s not clear in his first two games since his return, the Memphis Grizzlies star showed that’s the case with an adorable moment with her daughter on Sunday after beating the Atlanta Hawks.

After starting for the first time since he returned from his gun scandal and suspension, Morant headed to his walk-off interview together with his daughter Kaari. Before he started answering the question to him, though, the young guard had his kid shout “It’s a parade in my city, yeah“–which are lyrics from NBA YoungBoy’s song Fresh Prince of Utah and something they’ve been shouting since he started playing again.

🥹🥹🥹 Love having 12 and Kaari back on the mic 🗣 pic.twitter.com/ug4ZzjupvO — Bally Sports: Grizzlies (@GrizzOnBally) March 23, 2023

It’s certainly a wholesome moment between Ja Morant and his kid, who has been a huge part of his healing journey and mental health following his recent string of controversie.

For Grizzlies and NBA fans, it is also definitely awesome to see Morant getting that joy back that he has in playing basketball. There were a lot of concerns about his potential return, especially since he has been on the receiving end of plenty of hate in the past. That can weigh down on anyone, especially on a 23-year-old man who is still learning how to live and handle the NBA life.

Hopefully Morant keeps up that same attitude and bring his usual swagger back on and off the court. He did seem to be on his way after his 27-point, three-rebound and six-assist game on Sunday.