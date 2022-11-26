Published November 26, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

Ja Morant may be one of the NBA’s most prominent trash-talkers today. The Memphis Grizzlies star point guard is a menace on the court, due to his trash talking antics. It backfires on him sometimes, but at the end of the day, Morant just wants to talk smack against his fellow competitors.

That doesn’t mean, though, that the Grizzlies star doesn’t respect his rivals. Far from it, actually: it seems like Ja will just as quickly hype up players he’s beefed with when they’re playing well. That’s exactly what happened on Friday night, as Ja Morant fired shots at the critics of Warriors star Klay Thompson and Nets star Ben Simmons.

ben & klay been hooping & everybody quiet now — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) November 26, 2022

As the Grizzlies star pointed out, there was a lot of chatter about Thompson and Simmons’ awful starts for their teams. Both players struggled mightily for the first few months. It got to the point that both players were actively hurting their teams more than they contributed.

However, it’s easy to forget that both Klay Thompson and Ben Simmons were coming off of serious injuries that kept them out for long periods of time. Their struggles could just as easily be attributed to rust and/or adjusting to their bodies after their injuries. Now, both players are starting to find some semblance of their past forms.

It’s especially nice to see Ja Morant defending Klay Thompson after the heated Warriors-Grizzlies playoff series last season. Both teams tore through their opponents on and off the court with verbal jabs. Thompson, in fact, roasted one of Morant’s teammates, something that Ja didn’t take lightly. At the end of the day, though, these two are competitors, and the league is better when all of its stars are healthy.