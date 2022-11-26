Published November 26, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

It was a Southwest Division showdown on Friday night in the City of Blues as the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans went toe to toe. Unfortunately for the Pels, they got absolutely destroyed by the Grizz, who beat them 132-111. Late in the third quarter, it appears tensions were rising as well when Ja Morant and Naji Marshall got into a chirp fest at the free-throw line, with Marshall having to be held back by his teammates.

Take a look:

Ja and Naji Marshall were chirping at each other 🍿 pic.twitter.com/cngCFPnBUv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 26, 2022

Think the Pels were irked by getting blown out? It appears so. Marshall ultimately got a tech because he wouldn’t stop yapping at Ja. We know the Grizzlies star likes to talk as well so it’s safe to say it came from both sides.

Ja Morant finished with 23 points and 11 assists in the victory, with four of their five starters finishing with a minimum of 15 points. The Grizzlies are one of the most vocal, gritty, and exciting teams in the league who back down from no one, even when they’re up by a lot. Morant is always all in when it comes to beaking his opponent too and he evidently got under Marshall’s skin.

In the end, the scoreboard does the talking. This game wasn’t even close and it’ll be a disappointing outcome for a Pelicans team that has big aspirations in 2022-23 with the return of Zion Williamson. What’s clear is these two teams aren’t too fond of each other though and we can definitely expect some more fireworks the next time they meet.