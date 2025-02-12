Approximately two-thirds of the 2024-25 NBA season is in the books and the postseason races are starting to shape up. The highly methodical Memphis Grizzlies (36-17) still had their sights set on catching the Oklahoma City Thunder (43-9) for the top spot in the Western Conference. However, a humbling loss left the Grizzlies “Thunderstruck” just before the NBA All-Star break. Ja Morant, Santi Aldama, and Taylor Jenkins even admitted the locker room got a bit of a wake-up call before going on vacation.

Thankfully, the Grizzlies were able to notch a bounce-back road win over Kevin Durant's Phoenix Suns before a pre-break finale against the Los Angeles Clippers. Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. led the way (63 combined points) as Memphis showcased their aggressive, high-energy style. The Grizzlies also got a boost from Santi Aldama, who starred off the bench with 14 points, five rebounds, an assist, and a block.

Aldama was one of many to highlight the importance of high-level, consistent focus when comparing the Phoenix trip to the earlier loss to Oklahoma City.

“I think when we lock in and just do things the right way at a high level for 48 minutes, I think we are pretty dangerous. We are in a great position to win every single game and I think that is a big focus,” Aldama explained. “Obviously, (the Suns) are a great team and this was going to be a tough game regardless but locking in and not having any slippage is huge. I think that is something that we lacked against (the Oklahoma City Thunder). We just had moments where we were not ourselves and I think today was a very complete game.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Thunder are going to be a serious problem in the NBA Playoffs. Thankfully, the Grizzlies shook off the setback with a refocused and reenergized 48-minute effort against the Suns. Ja Morant echoed Aldama's sentiments during a walk-off interview after the win.

“I feel like we came out aggressive on both ends of the floor,” Morant shared. “That's what we want. We want to get stops and run. We're even better when everybody is aggressive and can get downhill. That was Coach's message, we just had to execute it.”

Morant continued harping on those same themes in the all-business postgame media scrum.

Expand Tweet

Taylor Jenkins was all smiles in Phoenix. Morant's leadership and dynamic play were instrumental in setting the tone, as the Grizzlies pushed the pace and capitalized on defensive stops to fuel their transition game.

“There were great responses from our group through (the win),” Jenkins began. “I loved the pace of play in the first quarter. Our defensive activity fueled a lot of that. I think (the Suns) made a little run in the second quarter but we didn't let it become a landslide going into halftime. The third quarter wasn't our finest. We knew they would come out strong with Durant having a heck of a night, trying to make it tough on Booker but other guys were knocking down shots for them. (Bol Bol) had a great game. (Royce O'Neale) was knocking down shots for them but we kept staying the course.”

The Grizzlies were composed under pressure, especially in the fourth quarter when the Suns cut the lead. When faced with adversity, and the NBA All-Star break vacations planned, Jenkins got an encouraging response from the team's huddle.

“It got to single digits there but our guys were collected and composed in the timeouts. Then they went out and executed, got some stops, and then that fueled the pace,” Jenkins added. “We had some spurts there in the fourth quarter -the bench especially- getting stops, getting out, and running, which alleviated some pressure. Give (the Suns) credit, when we had to get into the halfcourt I thought their on-ball pressure was pretty solid. Then the activity with their length bothered us. We had to play the full 48 minutes to come out with this victory.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will step back into the FedEx Forum on March 5. Ja Morant's crew will march into Oklahoma City on March 27 to wrap up the regular season series. Memphis is down 0-2 with a -37 point differential. It does not sound like anyone is worried though. The Thunder may have struck a blow, but the Grizzlies are gearing up for another few rounds. Defeating NBA Play-In Tournament teams like the Suns in between heavyweight tilts is just part of the job.