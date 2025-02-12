The Memphis Grizzlies are leaning on in-game lessons this season as Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. build chemistry in a new offense. Unfortunately, Taylor Jenkins has had to rely on a deep bench and even deeper trust within the locker room as the injuries have mounted. However, Memphis is home to the Western Conference's second-best team as a result and is building momentum for the stretch run. Keeping the Grizzlies (36-17) on track despite difficult back-to-back sets and the looming NBA All-Star break vacation has not been a problem though, per Jenkins and Santi Aldama.

Emphasizing a relentless focus on the first game helps negate any premature attention shifting. Jenkins told Hayden Cilley (ClutchPoints) that the key is tackling games as they come, nothing more or less, after a tough 119-112 road win over Kevin Durant's Phoenix Suns. The Grizzlies were instructed not to worry about the Los Angeles Clippers until the flight out of Arizona was at 10,000 feet.

“We always have the mentality of attacking the first game and we did everything possible to win this game (against the Suns) for a full 48 minutes,” Jenkins stated. “We'll address tomorrow when it comes if there is something medically that we've got to be smart about with guys coming back from injury.”

However, Jenkins also acknowledged the need for adaptability as the Grizzlies grind their way toward the NBA Playoffs.

“Yeah, I mean it's a little different for sure. What you do the day before going into a back-to-back may be altered a little bit from a practice standpoint and what you're putting the guys through,” Jenkins explained. “We had shootaround this morning (before playing the Suns). Especially at this stage in February we are trying to be smart going into these last two games here.”

Santi Aldama admitted there is a bit of relief in knowing a break is coming but the Grizzlies have no excuses for cutting any corners in Los Angeles.

“Yeah, I mean, back-to-backs are super hard. A back-to-back against (the Suns) and then the Clippers are going to be hard all the time,” Aldama admitted. “Just knowing the All-Star break starts after the game tomorrow, like, there are no minutes we should be taking off. We should be giving it our all because we have the next five or six days to recover. So it's respecting the game and not taking vacations too early. We've got the next five or six days. We've known from the beginning we'll need to go to sleep as fast as possible to build all the energy we can so we can put it all out there.”

Thankfully, Jenkins is making creature comfort allowances as the Grizzlies finalize NBA All-Star break plans.

“The work process does change a little bit when it comes to having a day in between games for recovery and all that,” Jenkins began. “It's the nature of the beast in the NBA when you're facing back-to-backs. Everyone talks about ‘Hey this team is on a back-to-back. We gotta get them because they are not going to have fresh legs.' Well, I have seen sometimes where the team coming off the back-to-back has the fresher legs. How does that factor into the equations going into a back-to-back?”

“It's all a feel thing. They can have all these data metrics and whatnot to get the information,” added Jenkins. “But at the end of the day, you've just got to have a pulse on what you're team needs from a preparation standpoint the day before the game, the day of the game. Once we get past Phoenix and move on to (Los Angeles)…we'll be prepared to get the guys ready for that game too.”

Jaren Jackson Jr. is the only Grizzlies player who will be getting ready for the NBA All-Star Game this season. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane can watch from home, the sidelines, or a suite somewhere far away from a basketball court. Everyone will be focused on resting up over the break though. Memphis has three road games in the first four days back from the break.

They open with a back-to-back set against the Indiana Pacers (Feb. 20) followed by the Orlando Magic (Feb. 21). The New York Knicks (Feb. 28) and San Antonio Spurs (Mar. 1) visit the FedEx Forum the following week. A trip to face the New Orleans Pelicans (Mar. 9) precedes a visit from the Phoenix Suns (Mar. 10). The Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat hit Beale Street March 14-15.

The Boston Celtics visit Memphis on April Fool's Eve, right before the Golden State Warriors (April 1) hit town. Playing three games in four days to close out the regular season will be no spring picnic in the park either. A home-then-away back-to-back against the Minnesota Timberwolves (April 10) and Denver Nuggets (April 11) leaves little recouping time for the finale against the Dallas Mavericks.

Jenkins has a plan in place though, and it is paying off. The Grizzlies have gone 11-5 in back-to-back sets this season.