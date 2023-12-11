Ja Morant may be on his way back to Adam Silver's NBA and the Grizzlies system but he has to take care of the Joshua Holloway case first.

A return to the NBA is imminent for Ja Morant. The Memphis Grizzlies star has been given a suspension by Adam Silver after he flashed a gun on social media. This is such that he could better himself away from basketball. He got caught up in a few antics during the tail-end of last year's season and has to deal with the consequences. His case against Joshua Holloway, a teenager he allegedly punched, is underway and he broke down his side of the story.

“That's disrespectful. Setting the ball at your feet in a check ball situation is disrespectful,” Morant declared about the root of this conundrum with Holloway, via Jonah Dylan, Lucas Finton, and Mark Giannotto of the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

The Grizzlies star would then roll the ball towards Holloway for him to properly check the ball. But, the teen hurled the ball toward him which hit the NBA star's face. Morant wanted to see some sort of apologetic gesture from the teen, but it was to no avail. Instead, the youngster was pulling his pants up after the ball was thrown.

Grizzlies' Ja Morant acts to ‘protect' himself

“Him pulling up his shorts, where I'm from, that's a fighting stance. So I hit him first, to protect myself. When Holloway fell and then got back up, people started grabbing Holloway and pulling towards the gate,” the Grizzlies star added during the trial for the civil case on Monday.

Josh Holloway also reportedly said “I'm gonna light this place up like a firework show” as he was being escorted out. Apparently, to Ja Morant, this sounded like guns were about to be pulled out which did not spell good news.

Overall, Morant still has a long way to go in this trial. There is still no certainty of what kind of decision he will be facing. But, it looks like Adam Silver and the NBA are ready for him to go back.