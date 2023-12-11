Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant and his father will testify in the civil case for punching a teenager in July of 2022 during a pickup game.

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant is currently serving a 25-game suspension from the NBA for several questionable decisions, including showing a gun on social media on two occasions. But another incident that took place in July of 2022 involved Ja punching a teenager at a pick-up basketball game at his house.

However, Morant and his attorneys are set to testify this week claiming that the guard simply acted in self-defense. Morant's dad Tee Morant and friend Davonte Pack are going to testify as well, as reported by Memphis Commercial Appeal.

The hearings for the case will take place over the next three days, but it's unknown when Morant will testify. Ja is expected to return from suspension this week as he looks to help turn around the Grizzlies' atrocious 6-15 start to the 2023-24 campaign.

Per live updates from the Memphis Commercial Appeal, the sister of Ja Morant actually invited Joshua Holloway, the teenage basketball player, to their South Carolina home on multiple occasions to play. Holloway was never a problem before the altercation that summer.

Holloway reportedly threw the rock at Morant's head after things got heated in the game, which resulted in Ja throwing a punch at the 17-year-old at the time. The boy told police that Morant punched him in the head “multiple times”.

It's unknown if any charges could affect Ja Morant in his return to the Association. We should get a verdict soon after he testifies. For what it's worth, Morant said Holloway threatened to come back to his home and “light it up like fireworks”.