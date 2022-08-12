Ja Morant brings the party, takes tequila shots with engaged couple

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant is one of the best young players in the NBA. His elite athleticism makes for an amazing spectacle on the court. He is continuing to develop and very well may become the best player in the game soon. However, he is dishing out assists off the court as well.

Morant recently took tequila shots with an engaged couple, via Icebox.

The Grizzlies guard told the engaged couple that he had tequila shots if they wanted some. After they agreed, he took the shots with them.

Ja Morant also tried on jewelry, watches, and earrings in the Icebox video. And after landing a $193 million dollar extension with Memphis earlier in the offseason, Morant can afford all of the bling that he wants.

Morant is fresh off of an incredible season that saw him average over 27 points per game on 49.3 percent field goal shooting. Additionally, he racked up 6.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He led the Grizzlies to a deep postseason run before eventually getting injured late in the postseason. When healthy, he is a top player in the league without question.

At just 23-years old, he is quickly becoming a star off the court as well. Icebox’s Youtube video already has over 48,000 views with Morant headlining the title and thumbnail.

This engaged couple will always have a fascinating story to tell after Ja Morant took shots with them.

Ja Morant is clearly enjoying his offseason. But he’s working hard to prepare for the upcoming 2022-2023 NBA campaign as well. The Grizzlies may be an under the radar NBA Finals pick with Morant leading the charge.