Well, this isn’t how the Memphis Grizzlies envisioned their season to end. The team clearly had high aspirations for this year. They were extremely confident too: Ja Morant himself said that he was “fine in the West” despite the many contending teams. Now, that quote might haunt him for an eternity, as the Grizzlies were eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round. Does Ja regret making those comments? Apparently not, per his post-game interview (video by NBA TV).

"I don't mind. I said it. I'll deal with it." Ja on his "I'm fine in the West" comment pic.twitter.com/26wrrXIvQn — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 29, 2023

Honestly? That’s commendable from Morant for him to take it on the chin. The Grizzlies aren’t lacking in confidence, and at the time, that confidence was warranted. Memphis was on top of their game, and they routinely knocked around the other West contenders. They even faced off against this Lakers team and won a couple of times!

However, inexperience and injuries doomed their season once the playoffs started. The Lakers were hot coming into their series against the Grizzlies. With a defense anchored by Anthony Davis and the offense doing just enough, some even felt like LA was favored. The injury to Steven Adams didn’t help, either. Without the big man, Davis was free to take Memphis’ lunch money.

The Grizzlies will now come into the offseason with a ton of questions surrounding their roster. It’s clear that this team still is a piece or two away from becoming true title contenders. A loss this brutal only serves to expose their many weak points. If Ja Morant and co. play their cards right, they could use this loss as a learning lesson.