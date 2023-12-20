Ja Morant showed out in style.

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant made his season debut on Tuesday night after serving a 25-game and boy, was it special. The guard poured in 34 points and won it at the buzzer with an acrobatic lay-up to overcome a wild deficit against the New Orleans Pelicans. And while he was balling out, Ja happened to be wearing a beautiful pair of sneakers that have yet to be released to the public: The Nike Ja 1 colorways.

Via Complex Sneakers:

The white and gold color will be new to sneakerheads but it's an extremely clean look. The Ja 1's have been a hit with most fans and athletes though, with numerous colors available on the Nike website. Ja Morant is still one of the most popular players in the Association despite all of his off-court drama and performances like Tuesday just solidify his star status.

Aside from the 34-piece, Morant also had eight assists and six rebounds. He shot 12 for 24 from the field and 10 for 12 from the charity stripe. Ja didn't sink one of his five triples though, which makes the numbers even more impressive. The Grizzlies have been struggling immensely without their franchise cornerstone, now sitting at 7-19 after the win over NOLA. Other injuries are also playing their part though, with the likes of Brandon Clarke and Marcus Smart still out.

Stay tuned to Grizzlies games to see if Ja Morant unveils any new kicks on the court as he looks to get his team back into playoff contention before it's too late. Ja is in action again on Thursday night against the Indiana Pacers.