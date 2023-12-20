Ja Morant starred in his return to action for the Grizzlies, leading to a heartwarming reaction from Taylor Jenkins.

The Memphis Grizzlies waited 25 games to see their superstar point guard in Ja Morant take the floor this season, and it certainly was worth the wait. Morant's big night in his season debut (34 PTS, 8 AST, 6 REB, 12-24 FGM) saw him power Memphis to victory over the New Orleans Pelicans with a game-winning buzzer-beater layup, and after the game, Taylor Jenkins had an awesome reaction to his return.

It's been a rocky past few months for Morant, who picked up a 25-game suspension after flashing firearms on social media twice during the Grizzlies previous campaign. To return and immediately lead the Grizzlies to victory was obviously a great moment for Morant and Memphis. and afterwards, Jenkins relayed a heartwarming message he had for Morant as he returned to the court.

“I just wanted him to have fun. It sure looked like he did.” – Taylor Jenkins, ESPN

Taylor Jenkins hoping Ja Morant can help the Grizzlies turn things around

Despite this win over the Pelicans, the Grizzlies still have just a 7-19 record on the season, which has them sitting in 13th in the Western Conference currently. There's a lot of work to do to make up that deficit, but with Morant back in the fold and immediately delivering, it feels like anything is possible again for a team that had been emerging as one of the best in the league prior to his suspension.

Fans had been hoping that Morant's return would be just what this team needed, and it looks like that may be true, even if it is just one win. The Grizzlies appeared to have quite a bit of fun like Jenkins wanted them to have on their way back from a 24-point deficit, and they will look to start a winning streak when they square off against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night.