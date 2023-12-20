Ja Morant responded to LeBron James and other NBA stars' reactions following his incredible 2023-24 season debut

Ja Morant returned following his suspension Tuesday. The Memphis Grizzlies guard not only scored the game-winner for Memphis versus the New Orleans Pelicans, but he also recorded a total of 34 points, eight assists, and six rebounds. Morant appeared to be in mid-season form despite playing in his first contest of the 2023-24 season.

Many players around the NBA were excited for Ja Morant. Superstars like LeBron James shared reactions to his epic performance on social media. Morant responded to the reactions with a three-word tweet.

love is love 💙 https://t.co/Jrs9WKtoZJ — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) December 20, 2023

“love is love,” Morant wrote.

The 24-year-old is still one of the best players in the game. He's dealt with off-the-court trouble over the past couple of years. If Morant can remain focused on basketball he should continue to perform at an All-Star level.

Ja Morant is still a superstar

Making your season debut and dropping 34 points while hitting the game-winning shot is no easy feat. What Morant did speaks to his overall talent, ability, and confidence.

He's made two consecutive All-Star teams heading into this season. He averaged 26.2 points per game on 46.6 percent field goal shooting during the 2022-23 campaign. Morant also averaged 8.1 assists, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game.

Ja Morant's impact on the Grizzlies is immense. Memphis has emerged as one of the better teams in the league over the past few seasons. Yet, without Morant prior to Tuesday, the Grizzlies owned an underwhelming 6-19 record. Now sitting at 7-19, perhaps Memphis can begin to turn the season around.

Morant and the Grizzlies will try to add another victory to the win column on Thursday night in a home clash against the Indiana Pacers. Upsetting Indiana will prove to be a challenge but the Grizzlies should be able to carry their new-found momentum into the game.

Tip-off for Thursday's affair is scheduled for 8:00 PM EST.