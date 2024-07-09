2023-24 was a lost season for Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies, who missed the playoffs with a 27-55 record. That was much in part due to their franchise star's absence, missing the first 25 games because of suspension before suffering a shoulder injury that ended his campaign after only nine contests played.

But, it appears Ja is on the mend. He's been cleared to continue basketball activities, via Damichael Cole of Memphis News. Morant also hopped on X and confirmed it himself:

More to come.