During the third quarter of the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics, Ja Morant elevated for a reverse dunk on Kristaps Porzingis that surprised a lot of people. The reason people may have been surprised was because a few days ago, Morant told the media he was done dunking.

So the bug question is, what led to Morant pulling out a dunk this time? Well, he had an answer for everybody after the game.

“I felt like if I didn't, Porzingis was going to block it,” Morant said. “I really wanted to go to the reverse, but hey, another one.”

If that was the case, then we'll be seeing plenty more dunks from Morant in the future because people are going to want to block his shot, especially if they're anticipating a layup.

Ja Morant explains why he's done dunking

After their game against the Dallas Mavericks during the week, Ja Morant was on a fastbreak, but instead of doing a highlight reel dunk, he just went up for a simple two-handed flush. After the game, Morant explained why he didn't decide to dunk.

“I'm not trying to dunk at all,” Morant said after the game via ESPN's Tim MacMahon. “Y'all think I'm lying. I'm dead serious.

“Sometimes I get knocked out the air and [a foul] don't get called, and now I'm out longer than what I'm supposed to be. Sometimes, the foul might get called; I still hit the floor, but after the game, you might feel that little fall. So I just pick and choose, man. Hey, two points is two points. I get it done. That's all that matters.”

Morant has suffered a few injuries over the past two seasons that have kept him out for a long period of time, so if it's in his best interest to stop dunking all the time, it makes sense.