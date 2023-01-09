By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant missed Sunday’s game against the Utah Jazz with right thigh soreness. Without their best player, the Grizzlies were able to beat Utah on the road by a final score of 123-118. Still, when Memphis returns home to play the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, every Grizzlies fan will surely want to know: Is Ja Morant playing tonight vs. the Spurs?

Is Grizzlies’ Ja Morant playing vs. Spurs

Morant’s status for Monday’s showdown is still up in the air, as the Grizzlies have listed him as questionable to play, per a tweet from the team’s PR department. Steven Adams (non-COVID illness) and Jake LaRavia (right ankle soreness) are also both questionable for Memphis. Brandon Clarke, Danny Green, and Kenneth Lofton Jr. have all been ruled out.

Ja Morant, 23, is in his fourth year in the big leagues, all as a member of the Grizzlies. He’s averaging 27.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.2 blocks across 33 appearances this season. After a hot start to the year shooting the ball from behind the three-point, Morant has really cooled off lately. He’s converted just 24.5% of his threes over his last ten games played and is now down to 31.0% for the 2022-23 campaign.

If Morant isn’t feeling up to playing, expect floor general Tyus Jones to start and play big minutes for the Grizzlies once again on Monday. Jones starred in the starting lineup against Utah Sunday, as he tallied 21 points, six assists, two rebounds, and four steals in 34 minutes of action.