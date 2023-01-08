By RB Hayek · 4 min read

The Utah Jazz will play for the second day in a row as they face off with the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Jazz-Grizzlies prediction and pick.

On Saturday, the Jazz fell 126-118 to the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. Significantly, Lauri Markkanen led the way for Utah with 28 points. Jordan Clarkson added 18 points with eight assists. Additionally, Jarred Vanderbilt had 15 points and 14 rebounds. Also, Ochai Aghaj contributed 19 points off the bench. But the Jazz struggled on the defensive end, allowing the Bulls to convert 53 percent of their shots.

On Thursday, the Grizzlies defeated the Orlando Magic 123-115 in Florida. Ultimately, Ja Morant led Memphis with 32 points, five rebounds, and six assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 31 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks. Meanwhile, Ziaire Williams contributed 16 points on 6 for 7 shooting, including three from beyond the arc.

The Jazz lead the all-time series 65-35. Moreover, they have won both games this season. The Jazz edged out the Grizzlies 124-123 on October 29 and then 121-105 two days later. Substantially, the Grizzlies won the only match in Memphis last season.

The Jazz are 20-22 and clinging to the final play-in seed in the Western Conference. Unfortunately, Utah has struggled over 10 games, going 3-7. The Jazz are also 8-15 on the road. Conversely, the Grizzlies are 25-13 and a half game behind the Denver Nuggets for the top seed in the Western Conference. Denver is 15-3 at home. Moreover, they are 6-4 over its past 10 games.

Here are the Jazz-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Jazz-Grizzlies Odds

Utah Jazz: +8 (-108)

Memphis Grizzlies: -8 (-112)

Over: 236 (-110)

Under: 236 (-110)

How To Watch Jazz vs. Grizzlies

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, NBA, and ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Stream: NBA

Time: 6 PM ET/3 PM PT

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

The hot start to the season has evaporated. Likewise, the Jazz are now clinging to the final play-in spot for dear life. Markkanen averages 24.6 points per game with a shooting percentage of 53.1. Also, he averages 8.3 rebounds per contest. Clarkson averages 20.5 points per game. Moreover, Malik Beasley averages 14 points per game.

The Jazz are an up-tempo team. Hence, they score plenty of points and will try to make it rain often. The Jazz are the best team in the NBA in scoring. Also, they rank 15th in field goal shooting percentage and 12th in 3-point shooting percentage. Utah also ranks 15th in free-throw shooting percentage. Additionally, the Jazz are 13th in rebounds. But the Jazz struggle to handle the ball efficiently. Therefore, they rank 24th in turnovers. The Jazz also rank 17th in blocked shots.

The Jazz could cover the spread if they can outhustle the Grizzlies and play the game at their speed. Then, they must stop Morant and Jackson from dominating the game. The Jazz must lock them down on defense.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

The Grizzlies are currently the second-best team in the Western Conference. However, they always seem to field an injury. Desmond Bane missed Thursday’s game but will play today. Significantly, he averages 21.6 points per game for the Grizzlies, highlighting his importance. Morant averages 27.2 points per game. Moreover, he has eight assists per contest. Morant is the heart and soul of the Grizzlies and can take over a game by himself. Therefore, he is the best weapon Memphis can throw at the Jazz. Jackson averages 16.6 points per game and 6.4 rebounds. Thus, he is another weapon the Grizzlies can utilize to attack the opposition.

The Grizzlies are seventh in the NBA in points. However, they rank 16th in field goal shooting percentage and 23rd in 3-point shooting percentage. The Grizzlies also struggle at the charity stripe, ranking last in the association in free-throw shooting percentage. But the Grizzlies are fantastic on the boards. Substantially, they are the best team in the NBA in rebounds. The Grizzlies also handle the ball efficiently, tanking 13th. Lastly, Memphis is the second-best team in the NBA in blocked shots.

The Grizzlies could cover the spread if Morant, Bane, and Jackson all dominate their chances with the rock. Moreover, the Grizzlies must continue to play suffocating defense.

Final Jazz-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

The Jazz will play for the second day in a row. Consequently, it will affect them significantly. The Jazz are also struggling terribly, while the Grizzlies are thriving. Thus, expect the Grizzlies to run the score up and then run away with it, covering the spread with ease at home.

Final Jazz-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies: -8 (-112)