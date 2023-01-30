Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant finally breaks his silence on the tragic death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police, sharing a NSFW statement as he pleads for police brutality to stop.

After leading the Grizzlies to the 112-100 win on Sunday, Morant shared his disappointment as he spoke out about the brutal killing of Nichols. Morant highlighted that as a father, the video of how Nichols was brutally beaten by police before being arrested only fueled more fears in his mind.

“This s**t has to stop. … This s**t is not supposed to happen,” Morant said, per Damichael Cole of Commercial Appeal. “Obviously, you hate to see it. Prayers to his family. It’s mind-blowing, scary and frustrating.”

Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old man from Memphis, is the latest victim of police brutality. Early in January, he was stopped by five police officers for reckless driving. Nichols fled by foot but was caught by police, who then beat him really hard. Two videos of the arrest–a body cam footage and traffic surveillance clip–were released last Friday showing how Nichols was punched by a policeman in the face multiple times while two others were holding him so he couldn’t fight back.

Nichols can be hear shouting in the video and asking for help, while also calling for his mom. The victim was brought to hospital after complaining about shortness of breath, and he died a couple of days later.

It’s undoubtedly a heartbreaking scene, and Ja Morant himself admitted he couldn’t watch the video in full.

Ja Morant says he couldn’t even watch the Tyre Nichols video to completion. “ I’m a father and I have to drive home” pic.twitter.com/eoO73xdbRm — Colin Cody (@ColinzCody) January 30, 2023

The Memphis police officers involved in the incident have been fired and indicted for murder charges. But as Ja Morant said, more changes are necessary and actions are needed to really put an end to social injustices.