Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns joined the wave of athletes condemning the police brutality that Tyre Nichols experienced at the hands of Memphis police officers in light of the release of the videos of his arrest.

On Friday, two videos–a body cam footage and traffic surveillance clip–were released to the public. It showed how Nichols got mercilessly beaten by five Memphis police officers following an arrest for reckless driving. The 29-year-old can be see shouting for help as well and calling his mom as the police punch him in the face multiple times and pinned him down.

Nichols died in the hospital a few days after the encounter, and the videos only shed light to the brutality he suffered from before he passing. Of course it only further fueled the unrest that started because of his death.

The likes of LeBron James, Chris Paul and many others have reacted and addressed the incident. Now, Karl-Anthony Towns has also spoken out on the sickening turn of events. It definitely hits hard for the Minnesota Timberwolves star, who saw the same thing happen to George Floyd in Minnesota back in 2020.

It has been nearly three years since the Floyd incident happened, but unfortunately, nothing has changed and police brutality persists.

“The Tyre Nichols video is just incomprehensible. Wish we could give young kids hope that the world is becoming a better place but it’s hard to hide the evidence. We gotta do better, if not for us…at least for them. I am sick to my stomach thinking about this,” Towns shared.

The NBA has already released a statement re-affirming their commitment to put an end and resolve the social injustices in the community. It remains to be seen what they plan to do amid the latest controversy, but there’s no doubt that the likes of Karl-Anthony Towns and many more will want the league to take action.