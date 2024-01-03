The Grizzlies already received an early Christmas gift with Ja Morant's return, and now, Morant returned the favor, this time against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs.

The Memphis Grizzlies have played at a much better level as of late, as they saw the return of Ja Morant from a 25-game suspension breathe new life into the team. It was an early Christmas for the Grizzlies, with Morant playing at a high level one would never think he missed a chunk of the season, and now, Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard have recovered from their respective injuries as well.

Now that the Grizzlies unpacked their early Christmas present, it's time for Morant to give a late Christmas gift of his own. On Tuesday night, with eight days having elapsed since Christmas Day 2023, Morant went down the FedEx Forum chimney and gifted Memphis fans a present that they will never forget after the star point guard threw down a nasty two-handed jam over the outstretched arms of prized San Antonio Spurs rookie center Victor Wembanyama.

“That’s what everybody wanted, so that’s my late Christmas gift,” Morant said of his dunk, according to Damichael Cole of Commercial Appeal.

Indeed, what a sight it is to see Ja Morant get up and climb over Mt. Wembanyama. Even though the Spurs have been dreadful in Victor Wembanyama's rookie season, the 19-year old Frenchman is already one of the best rim protectors in the league. Wembanyama is already leading the league in blocks per game, so for the Grizzlies star to dunk over him as if it's the easiest thing to do in the world is simply showstopping stuff.

To put the size difference in even greater perspective, Wembanyama is 14 inches taller than Morant, and the Spurs rookie has a wingspan that's 17 inches longer than that of the star point guard. The Grizzlies star had to make up for that height and wingspan difference with an impressive vertical leap, which he pulled off with ease.

As great of a late Christmas present Morant's dunk may have been, Grizzlies fans will be more thrilled with the fact that they were able to take care of business against the Spurs, taking home a 106-98 victory to get back to winning ways. Next up for the Grizzlies is a matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday in the second night of a back-to-back.