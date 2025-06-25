With trade market surveying being near complete, the Memphis Grizzlies are getting serious about the 2025 NBA Draft. After weeks of only looking at prospects with slim second-round hopes, EVP Zach Kleiman has called in a few lottery talents. Asa Newell tops the charts as a frontcourt option. The team also flew in wings Cedric Coward (Washington St.), Paul Zilinskas (IU Indy), Ethan Taylor (Air Force), Simas Lukosius (Cincinnati), Chibuzo Agbo (USC), and Jonathan Pierre (Belmont).

Cedric Coward would be targeted with the 2025 NBA Draft's 16th overall pick. The Washington State alum has a lottery-level grade on some scouting boards. The other five are athletic wings worth a look in the second round or on the NBA Summer League squad. Each brings a unique skill set that addresses the need for wing depth and defensive flexibility following a first-round playoff exit. Chibuzo Agbo's shooting (40% 3PA last three seasons) is hard to ignore, for instance.

Finding Cedric Coward's ceiling

Cedric Coward averaged 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, showcasing next-level two-way potential. His 7-foot-2 wingspan and 38.5-inch vertical make the 21-year-old a disruptive defender capable of guarding multiple positions, while his athleticism fuels highlight-reel finishes in transition. Coward’s quick first step and ability to attack closeouts suggest there is plenty of offensive upside next to Ja Morant and Jaylen Wells.

Decision-making in the halfcourt offense remains a work in progress, as Coward occasionally forces drives rather than leveraging his playmaking vision. His ball handling can be loose under pressure, and there were struggles against physical defenders who crowded space. Thankfully, the Grizzlies would have the developmental time to ease Coward into a ball-handling role, given the current offensive hierarchy. Adding strength to his 210-pound frame will be crucial to absorb contact as a cutting option and hold his own defensively against NBA wings.

Still, the Grizzlies could do a lot worse in the NBA Draft. Coward’s high ceiling as a 3-and-D prospect is enticing, especially with some shot refinement and tightened ball-handling. Coward’s journey from Division III obscurity to first-round buzz epitomizes late-blooming excellence. Despite limited high-level exposure, Coward dazzled scouts at the NBA Combine.

Paul Zilinskas popping nets

Paul Zilinskas emerged as a sleeper late second-round option after a lone Division I season at IU-Indy. The 6-foot-6 sharpshooter averaged approximately 18 points, three rebounds, and two assists while hitting over 41% from three-point range (7.2 3PA per game). Zilinskas thrives as a floor-spacer who moves well off the ball, using screens to create open looks. His high basketball IQ shines in cutting and relocating, making him a fit for modern NBA offenses.

Defensively, his lateral quickness allows him to stay in front of quicker guards, though his 6-foot-9 wingspan is more functional than disruptive. Still, an ability to knock down contested shots and execute simple reads in pick-and-roll sets would fit with the Grizzlies as an effective regular-season role player.

However, Zilinskas’ limitations could cap his upside. Average athleticism and lack of elite burst make it tough for him to create shots off the dribble, relegating him to a catch-and-shoot role. Defensively, Zilinskas struggles against stronger wings who can bully in the post or drive through contact. His passing is functional but lacks creativity, limiting his ability to facilitate complex offensive schemes.

Grizzlies need new tools

Ethan Taylor (Air Force) is a high-energy prospect who averaged 13.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists last season. Known for a relentless motor, the 6-foot-5 combo guard excels in transition, using a 6-foot-10 wingspan to finish above the rim and disrupt passing lanes. Taylor's defensive versatility stands out, as he can switch across positions 1-4 with quick feet and active hands, averaging 1.7 steals per game.

Offensively, Taylor’s 38% three-point shooting shows promise, and his ability to attack closeouts adds a layer of versatility. His intangibles, shaped by Air Force’s disciplined environment, make him a culture fit for the Grizzlies’ gritty identity. The Third-Team Mountain West wing was the first Air Force player with 1,000 career points, 500 rebounds, and 300 assists, and recorded a triple-double as a freshman.

Jonathan Pierre (Belmont) is a versatile 6-foot-6 two-way wing who averaged 13.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists to earn Missouri Valley Conference first-team honors. Pierre's ability to guard multiple positions is promising; the 36.8% three-point shooting is a work in progress. He did well at the Portsmouth Invitational but his jump shot lacks the consistency to punish defenses. Pierre's playmaking is limited, often defaulting to straight-line drives rather than creating for others.

Simas Lukosius (Cincinnati) would provide intriguing size, shooting, and a European understanding to the Grizzlies. The 6-foot-8 wingman has a smooth stroke (37% 3PA) and can score from all three levels, plus the Lithuanian's versatility allows him to play both wing positions. Lukosius has dozens of smart passes on tape, displaying above-average court vision, though he can struggle against physical defenders.

Chibuzo Agbo (USC) can claim to be the best shooter (38.3% 3PA) the Grizzlies have invited to town for 2025 NBA Draft workouts. Agbo works well in an off-ball motion offense, is an above-average rebounder on both ends, and rarely gets caught looking silly on defense. He had 39 turnovers and 33 steals last season. Adding in the deflections plus 22 weakside blocks and it is easy to see how Agbo would be a net-positive with the Grizzlies this summer.

The 6-foot-7, 230-pound Grizzlies prospect is a Desmond Bane clone in a slightly taller, stronger package, having hit 208 of 542 threes over the past three seasons in two different programs. Agbo could step into a GG Jackson or Brandon Clarke role almost immediately and provide 80% of the production for a fraction of the price.