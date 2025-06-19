Jaren Jackson Jr. stands out as one of the best big men in the NBA. However, former player Kendrick Perkins has his qualms about the Memphis Grizzlies star.

Perkins appeared on a June 19 edition of Gilbert Arenas' “Gil's Arena” podcast. He likes the skillset Jackson showcases on the court with his shooting and defense, but questions whether the duo of him and Ja Morant can lead to success for the Grizzlies.

“I like Jaren Jackson Jr., I don't love him. I think he is the most over-hyped player in the NBA… I think in the last four years, or maybe the last three years, Ja Morant has only played one season where he played over 60 games. So, it's like, what's really going on over there?” Perkins said.

What lies ahead for Jaren Jackson Jr., Grizzlies

Kendrick Perkins is right to question the ceiling of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr, considering their last postseason runs with the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies reached the West Semifinals of the playoffs once in 2022, losing to the Golden State Warriors. They have since exited the first round or missed the playoffs entirely.

Aside from his season-ending injury in the 2020-21 campaign, Jackson has been relatively available for the Grizzlies throughout his career. In the last four seasons, he only missed 47 regular-season games.

However, it's not the same for Morant. Since the 2021-22 season, he has consistently missed at least 20 games. He went through suspensions and injuries throughout the 2023-24 campaign and was out for 32 games the following year.

Jackson is coming off the second NBA All-Star selection of his career this season. He averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, two assists, 1.5 blocks, and 1.2 steals per game after 74 appearances. He shot 48.8% from the field, including 37.5% from beyond the arc, and 78.1% from the free-throw line.

The Grizzlies will prepare for a different era of basketball with Tuomas Lisalo leading the direction. They will hope that Morant and Jackson can finally unlock their potential as a star duo in the Western Conference.