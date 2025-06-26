ESPN NBA host Malika Andrews had a bit of a gaffe during Wednesday evening's NBA Draft coverage. While speaking about the Portland Trail Blazers drafting Washington State guard Cedric Coward, who is landing with the Memphis Grizzlies via a draft night trade, she referred to him as Fox Sports 1 host Colin Cowherd.

The mixup is understandable. “Coward” does put you in the mind of “Cowherd” and Andrews was likely processing his trade to the Grizzlies but it was a funny mixup that mikelikely elicit a response from the actual Colin Cowherd on his nationally syndicated radio program that is simulcasted live on FS1. But, the slight mess-up from Malika Andrews doesn't distract from Coward's potential impact on a Grizzlies team that is looking to regain their winning momentum.

Article Continues Below
More Memphis Grizzlies News
Cedric Coward arrives before the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
Grizzlies land rising star Cedric Coward in No. 11 pick trade with BlazersTroy Finnegan ·
Grizzlies EVP Zach Kleiman, Cedric Coward (Washington St.), Chibuzo Agbo (Southern Cal), 2025 NBA Draft Logo
Cedric Coward headlines Grizzlies intriguing final 2025 NBA Draft workoutChris Dodson ·
image thumbnail
Grizzlies give 7-foot insurance policies final look before 2025 NBA DraftChris Dodson ·
Featured image Grizzlies JJJ
Grizzlies rumors: Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr. ‘focus’ after Desmond Bane tradeDylan Fine ·
Memphis Grizzlies minority owner and director of player support Elliot Perry looks on during the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery at the Palmer House Hilton.
Grizzlies’ 10 worst NBA Draft day mistakes in historySpencer See ·
Orlando Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (3) shoots as Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) defends during the first half at FedExForum.
KCP’s ‘excited’ reaction to being included in Desmond Bane-Magic trade to GrizzliesJulian Ojeda ·

Coward's senior season at Washington State in 2024-25 season was cut short after just six games due to a shoulder injury. Despite the limited action, he showcased his versatility, averaging 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting an impressive 55.7% from the field and 40.0% from beyond the arc.

Before joining Washington State, the 6’6″ wing spent two seasons at Eastern Washington, where he averaged 11.3 points and 6.1 rebounds across 66 games. He began his college career at Willamette University in Oregon during his freshman year. He had a stellar pre-draft process that ultimately helped him land in the first round of a rather talent-rich NBA draft.

Being drafted with the 11th pick and ultimately landing with the Grizzlies, Coward will certainly be a versatile three-and-d player that can help further open up the Grizzlies offensive attack. He can possibly earn minutes at the shooting guard position, a position that Memphis looks to insert new life into after their trade of Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic.