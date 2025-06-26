ESPN NBA host Malika Andrews had a bit of a gaffe during Wednesday evening's NBA Draft coverage. While speaking about the Portland Trail Blazers drafting Washington State guard Cedric Coward, who is landing with the Memphis Grizzlies via a draft night trade, she referred to him as Fox Sports 1 host Colin Cowherd.

“The Portland Trail Blazers select Colin Cowherd here.” – Malika Andrews after *Cedric Coward* was drafted 😭pic.twitter.com/kVDfyY9yU0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

The mixup is understandable. “Coward” does put you in the mind of “Cowherd” and Andrews was likely processing his trade to the Grizzlies but it was a funny mixup that mikelikely elicit a response from the actual Colin Cowherd on his nationally syndicated radio program that is simulcasted live on FS1. But, the slight mess-up from Malika Andrews doesn't distract from Coward's potential impact on a Grizzlies team that is looking to regain their winning momentum.

Coward's senior season at Washington State in 2024-25 season was cut short after just six games due to a shoulder injury. Despite the limited action, he showcased his versatility, averaging 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting an impressive 55.7% from the field and 40.0% from beyond the arc.

Before joining Washington State, the 6’6″ wing spent two seasons at Eastern Washington, where he averaged 11.3 points and 6.1 rebounds across 66 games. He began his college career at Willamette University in Oregon during his freshman year. He had a stellar pre-draft process that ultimately helped him land in the first round of a rather talent-rich NBA draft.

Being drafted with the 11th pick and ultimately landing with the Grizzlies, Coward will certainly be a versatile three-and-d player that can help further open up the Grizzlies offensive attack. He can possibly earn minutes at the shooting guard position, a position that Memphis looks to insert new life into after their trade of Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic.