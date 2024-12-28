Getting through the NBA's 82-game season relatively healthy has been a problem for Ja Morant's ‘lackadaisical' Memphis Grizzlies. This year has been no different. Unfortunately, a new knockout blow taken against the New Orleans Pelicans will have Grizzlies' fans and the front office sleeping uneasily to start a five-game road trip. Morant went down midway through the second half and it looked bad enough from the sidelines that his father went down the tunnel for a firsthand look.

After earlier speculation it was a neck injury, Memphis announced it was a shoulder issue and Morant was doubtful to return.

The Grizzlies were up 96-78 with 4:15 remaining in the third quarter when Morant was ‘hit' with a Daniel Theis screen. Herb Jones was freed up with a clear path to the rim but the Pelicans were initially called for an offensive foul. Willie Green challenged that ruling and won. Morant was laid out on the court for a moment and immediately began pointing to his right shoulder.

Replays showed Theis and Morant colliding right in the backside of the All-Star's shoulder/scapula area. This is the same shoulder that kept the All-Star out for most of last season. Memphis may have won the game 132-124 but the bruises suffered tonight will be felt over the rest of the road trip.

Expand Tweet

Morant had 25 points, two rebounds, seven assists, and one steal before exiting with a shoulder injury. He was dialed in on offense, shooting 8-of-11 from the field and 3-of-4 from beyond the arc in 25 minutes of action. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 33 points in 35 minutes. Desmond Bane (18 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four steals) looks to be back on track after another solid night. The Grizzlies got another big boost from Zach Edey too.

Still, Ja Morant's newest injury puts a damper on the next road game. The Grizzlies trip to face Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Oklahoma City Thunder was circled on every basketball fan's calendar. Long-term implications pending an MRI are more of a concern than any regular season road game though. Expect the Grizzlies and Morant to go with the safety-first approach after this setback.