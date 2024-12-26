Rookies have a hard time adjusting to any business or industry. Basketball's learning curve is just a bit more steep but the captivating Memphis Grizzlies (20-10) have been giving their first-year players room to grow. Both Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells are regularly starting games next to Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. this season. However, while Wells is a permanent fixture, Edey has been more of a situational deployment depending on matchups.

Specifically, Edey's role when healthy has been dependent on the Grizzlies' need for a ‘boost' in size at the center position. The rookie big man has started the past three games after being a substitute in a road loss against the Los Angeles Lakers. It has worked out well. Taylor Jenkins was all smiles when complimenting Edey and Wells after a big win over Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors.

“I thought (Zach Edey's) presence off the ball, as I said with our bigs having 10 blocks and 10 steals, his communication was good,” Jenkins said. “I'm going to continue to challenge him to be that anchor along with (Jaren Jackson Jr.) on the defensive side.”

Edey has only three points (1-8 FGA, 1-3 3PA) in a 114-110 home loss versus the Los Angeles Clippers. However, the rookie's 14 rebounds, three blocks, one assist, and one steal in 27 minutes helped keep things close. Jenkins considered the rough offensive outing a learning experience the Grizzlies would use as motivation. The coaching staff's job is to keep the new guys focused on what will best help the team win.

“For two rookies to come in and have an impact…it's good,” Jenkins noted. “We're going to continue to challenge (Edey and Wells) to make defense the first priority and let the rest come to them.”

A follow-up question from Damicheal Cole (Memphis Commercial Appeal) kept Jenkins talking about the rookies. Edey's spot in the starting lineup against Golden State was a shakeup move after Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers) punished Brandon Clarke.

“I felt like our starting unit needed a little bit of a boost (against Golden State),” Jenkins admitted. “Then when we get into our subs patterns, could I get a little bit of a jolt there. Zach coming back, I thought he played well. This is nothing on (Brandon Clarke), he's been great with any unit but that speed with the bench unit. That combination of Zach and Ja has been good as well.”

Nothing is set in stone regarding the starting lineup around Ja Morant or how the bench will divvy up big man minutes. Figuring out the best way to keep the offensively-unique Grizzlies atop the Western Conference is an ongoing process for the coaching staff.

“Tough call to make that change,” replied Jenkins. “We will continue to evaluate lineup combinations.”