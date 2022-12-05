By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant couldn’t believe his eyes after watching the latest viral video involving Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry.

In the said clip, Curry can be seen sinking full-court shots in a practice court. It wouldn’t have been that crazy if he made just one, but the Warriors guard actually made five straight full-court shots–throwing the basketball like a football and draining them all smoothly.

Morant saw the video and had to share his thoughts on the otherworldly feat. He wrote, “mark him as a menace to society … wtf yooo this crayo.”

mark him as a menace to society 😂😂 wtf yooo this crayo 🤦🏽‍♂️🔥 https://t.co/JdjjLNs0ot — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) December 5, 2022

To be fair to Ja Morant, what Stephen Curry did is truly crazy. It would have been more believable if those where half-court shots, but to drain five straight full-court heaves without form is just insane and nearly impossible to achieve.

Now, we don’t know if Curry really did that or if it’s edited. Considering how ridiculous it is, we can’t blame those people skeptical about its legitimacy. But hey, one will agree it’s certainly a nice editing work.

Curry and the Warriors will be facing the Indiana Pacers on Monday, so Tyrese Haliburton and co. better pray for Steph to have a bad day from the court.

As for Morant and the Grizzlies, they’ll be playing the Dubs on Christmas. Sure enough, they’ll be hoping that Curry will be too distracted with the festivities and will have a hard time shooting as well.