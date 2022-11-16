Published November 16, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Zion Williamson was a notable absence on Tuesday night as the New Orleans Pelicans took on the Memphis Grizzlies. It was supposed to be a battle between two of the brightest young stars in the NBA, with the prospect of Zion going toe-to-toe against Ja Morant. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t to be.

Despite Zion sitting out due to a minor foot injury, however, the contest was not short in entertainment. Morant was up to his usual antics in this one, which included a 16-point first quarter that was capped off by a mind-blowing half-court buzzer-beater.

Later in the game, Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado got into it with the Grizzlies superstar. The former drove hard to the rack to score a tough bucket over Morant. Alvarado thought it was a good idea to hit Morant with the too-small celebration after his deuce — a decision that Ja made him regret instantly (h/t Bleacher Report on Twitter):

Jose Alvarado hit Ja with the "too small" and Ja immediately answered back 🤏😳 pic.twitter.com/PJcs1cSCFf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 16, 2022

Ja Morant is a savage for this. He clearly took notice of Alvarado’s disrespect, so he made sure to make the Pelicans stud pay for it on the other end of the floor. Morant wasted no time as he clapped back at Alvarado on the next play. Ja just had to emphasize his own version of the too-small celly after scoring an and-1 bucket all over Alvarado.

The Pelicans guard had a few things to say to Morant after the exhcange, but it seemed like Morant just wasn’t giving him the time of day. Savage.